KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Malaysia expanded a search
on Monday for five Chinese tourists and a Malaysian missing
after a boat capsized off the coast of Borneo, killing three
Chinese passengers and tossing others into stormy seas.
The catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew
sank late on Saturday as it sailed from Kota Kinabalu, the
capital of the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah, to the tourist
spot of Mengalum, Malaysian maritime officials said.
The boat went down after being battered by heavy waves. The
tourists were tied together and swept away by the current, the
head of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.
Three of the tourists were found dead on Sunday, while 22
people, including the boat's captain, were rescued.
Military ships and aircraft were scouring an area of 1,500
nautical miles, more than three times larger than the search
area on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)
said in a statement.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had offered assistance and
neighbouring Brunei had sent a helicopter to help.
The rescued passengers and crew arrived in Kota Kinabalu
early on Monday and were taken to hospital, the MMEA said.
Authorities were investigating whether the boat should have
been used as a tourist vessel, the MMEA's director-general,
Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar, told reporters on Sunday.
"According to the skipper, the boat was 'broken' after being
hit by strong waves, and sank. All the tourists were tied
together and were carried away by the currents," he said late on
Sunday.
The search had been hampered by strong wind and choppy
waters, officials said.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur and
Elias Glenn in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates)