By Praveen Menon
| LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 18
manufacturer Boeing, in talks with Malaysia for the sale
of 18 F/A-18 fighter jets, is pinning its hopes on an order to
give a boost to the struggling product, executives of the
planemaker said on Wednesday.
The F/A-18 model, French firm Dassault's Rafale,
Swedish manufacturer Saab's Gripen, and European
consortium Eurofighter's Typhoon are all being assessed by the
Southeast Asian nation to replace it aging fleet of Russian
MiG-29 fighters jets.
While the purchase was earlier expected by Malaysia to be
completed this year, the country's recent fiscal troubles due to
plunging oil and commodities prices means likely delays in
placing the order, aviation executives have said.
"Given the current economic situation, we would not be
surprised to see the acquisition delayed a bit more. But we
remain in an active dialogue with the customer," Howard Berry,
Boeing's vice president for F/A-18 international sales, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Langkawi.
Last month, Dassault Aviation said that it is in talks to
supply 16 of the multi-role combat jets to Malaysia.
Malaysia's Air Force Chief General Roslan bin Saad said all
options were being considered for replacing the MiG29s.
"When fighter jets come to a certain number of years, it's
normal to look for options. We are talking about whether we
should continue with these (MiG29) jets or not. Nothing is final
yet," he said, adding that "affordability" was a key
consideration.
A recent slump in oil prices has led to a depreciation of
the Malaysian currency and weakened the economy of the net oil
exporting nation.
Western defense contractors are chasing overseas sales to
prevent their production lines halting due to cuts in domestic
defence budgets.
Boeing is seeking sales for the F/A-18s, and is in
competition to sell the jets in some countries. With the defence
markets being fairly flat in the United States, the importance
of international markets has increased. Fewer orders may force
the manufacturer to look at winding down F/A-18 production in
the future.
"There are not as many new fighter competitions. So even the
small ones like Malaysia and Indonesia are very important to
us," said James Armington, vice president for East Asia-Pacific
business development for Boeing's defence unit.
