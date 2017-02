KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia will issue 3 billion ringgit ($959 million) in government bonds maturing in 2021, the central bank said on Friday.

Tendering for the bonds close on Oct 28 and the paper will be issued on Oct 31.

For full details please go to the central bank's website here

($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Min Hun Fong)