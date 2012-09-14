UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 14 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by asset size, has successfully priced its US$800 million subordinated notes at a yield of 3.25 percent, it said on Friday.
The 10-year notes were given a rating of BBB+ by Standard & Poor's, and will be traded on exchanges in Singapore and Labuan. The issuance is part of the copany's US$5 billion multi-cuurency medium-term note programme.
"Investors have responded enthusiastically to the opportunity, this exhibits the confidence they have in us. The book size was robust with over US$4.5 billion draw from a well-diversified investor base of over 200 accounts," said President and Chief Executive Abdul Wahid Omar in a statement.
Proceeds will be used for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, Maybank said. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts