SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (IFR) - The global market turmoil may have put a stop to new overseas bond sales from Asia, but it has not deterred Malaysian utilities from tapping their domestic markets for the first time in years.

Market participants are bracing for a couple of jumbo fundraisings in the coming weeks as power sector borrowers turn to the bond markets to take advantage of the low interest rate environment to fund their greenfield power projects.

National champion Tenaga Nasional is expected to raise 5 billion ringgit ($1.69 billion) in September or October to fund construction of a 1,000-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Manjung in Perak. Independent power producer Malakoff Corp is expected to follow suit with plans to tap a combination of bonds and loans to finance a $1.7 billion greenfield power project in Johor.

Both deals will mark a return to the ringgit markets after long absences. Tenaga has not sold bonds in seven years, since it raised 1.92 billion ringgit through a multi-tranche offering in July 2004. Malakoff's last borrowing was a 1.7 billion ringgit 50-year 9% hybrid - the country's first corporate hybrid - in 2007.

The duo will be looking to repeat the success of a 2.2 billion ringgit bond for YTL Power International, completed last week despite the ongoing Ramadan holiday season.

COST SAVINGS

Proceeds from YTL's seven-year financing will pre-pay a like-sized five-year bond that does not mature until April 2013. However, by doing so YTL has termed out its maturity and also achieved huge savings while exploiting the flush liquidity in the market. Moreover, it avoided a clash with the potential deals coming from Tenaga and Malakoff.

"Not only did YTL go longer in maturity, it also has given the borrower cheaper funds," said one Malaysian borrower. "By doing it now instead of in two years' time, YTL has hit the market at the right time - close to the bottom of the rates cycle."

Indeed, rates in Malaysia are expected to go higher in the coming months. In July, Bank Negara Malaysia left its overnight policy rate unchanged after having raised it by 25 basis points (bps) to 3 percent in May. Market participants expect the central bank to hike the rate by another 25 bps this year.

The new bonds, due August 2018 and rated AA1 by Ram, were fixed at a yield of 4.35 percent, significantly tighter than the bonds being prepaid, which featured a 3 percent coupon and yield of 4.75 percent.

The pricing on YTL's latest deal on August 16 represented a spread of 80 bps over Malaysian government securities, and came as yields on seven-year MGS were close to their lowest this year at 3.57 percent. Yields on seven-year MGS have since widened to 3.65 percent as of August 23.

In terms of current market spreads it has come inside the levels quoted for YTL's AA1 rated peers. Average AA1 seven-year corporate paper was quoted at around 4.83 percent in the secondary markets, while AAA paper was indicated at 4.49 percent.

EXTENDING MATURITIES

"YTL's pricing is about right," said a rival banker. "Although it is rated AA1, YTL Power is regarded as between AAA and AA1, so if you include the new issue premium, its pricing reflects that view."

Not surprisingly, most of the existing investors, who had the right of first refusal to take up the new issue, switched into the offering. Those that declined included investors who were constrained by company policy and unable to take on maturities longer than five years.

YTL's latest bond is a much bigger fundraising compared with its transactions earlier in the year. In April it raised 150 million ringgit via a six-month commercial paper and in June it completed a 100 million ringgit two-year unsecured note.

The new fundraising is only the second corporate bond in the ringgit markets in over two weeks since Kencana Petroleum printed a 500 million ringgit 3.90 percent five-year bond on August 5 with no more expected until early September when the Ramadan holidays are over.

HSBC Bank Malaysia and Maybank Investment Bank were joint bookrunners and lead managers on the deal, which comes off a newly established 5 billion ringgit MTN programme.

YTL Power is a financially solid credit, with the backing of a sizable cash hoard of 6.4 billion ringgit. It operates businesses in power generation, water and sewerage, as well as telecommunications, and is owned by conglomerate YTL Corp. (Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Steve Garton)