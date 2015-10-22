(Adds more expectations)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 22 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak will present the government's annual budget for 2016
on Oct 23. Below are some items expected by analysts, compiled
from research notes and media reports.
PROGRESS ON 1MDB'S INVESTIGATION
Maybank Investment Bank Research among the items that may be
raised by the government is its commitment to resolve issues
related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) by year-end,
resuming a parliamentary inquiry and monetisation of 1MDB's
power assets and landbanks to pare down debts.
CASH AIDS
BR1M, a programme to hand out cash assistance to households
earning less than 4,000 ringgit ($951.25) a month and
individuals earning less than 2,000 ringgit, would see an
increase of 100 to 200 ringgit, said AmResearch. The expansion
in BR1M will likely cost the government 5.6 billion ringgit in
2015, up from 4.9 billion ringgit last year.
HIGHER MINIMUM WAGE
The minimum wage, first introduced in 2013, may be raised,
with the possibility of a single national minimum wage as
opposed to current different levels for peninsula Malaysia and
East Malaysia, said Maybank.
The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) wants the
government to raise the minimum wage to 1,200 ringgit
nationwide, and reviewed every two years, according to state
news agency Bernama.
GST COLLECTIONS
Revenue collected from Goods and Services Tax (GST) expected
to be higher than official estimate, helping to offset
stubbornly high operating expenditure, said Kenanga, a Malaysian
investment bank.
CORPORATE TAX CUT
If the increase in tax collections from GST allows it, a
corporate tax cut of one percentage point to a standard rate of
23 percent could be announced for 2017, Kenanga said.
DISPOSABLE INCOME BOOST
Measures to increase private consumption possible via income
tax relief or a temporary reduction in employee EPF
contributions, Kenanga said.
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
Infrastructure spending would likely focus on rural areas,
with plans for highway and railway construction, expansion of
fibre optic cables and development of electricity and clean
water supply, said MIDF Research.
The government would continue its commitment to high-impact
public sector infrastructure and investment projects involving
the federal government, government-linked companies and
investment funds, said Maybank. The bank highlighted several key
projects in the transport sector, the oil and gas project in
Pengerang, Johor and development of government land for projects
such as the Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur.
In transportation, the government is likely to reinterate
its commitment to the development of city rail projects and more
bus rapid transit projects, said RHB Bank.
RELIANCE ON GLCs
Government may rely heavily on government-linked companies
to spearhead the economy via investments and new projects that
are financed off-budget, said RHB Bank.
AGRICULTURAL SECTOR BOOST
To improve self sufficiency, the government is expected to
introduce measures for the agricultural sector, with investment
incentives to focus on agro-business to increase domestic food
production, said Maybank and MIDF Research.
SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISES(SMEs) TO GET MORE HELP
Funding for the Domestic Investment Strategic Fund, a fund
to help some Malaysia-owned companies compete in high
value-added industries, said AffinHwang Capital.
REDUCTIONS IN OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE
Cost cuts likely for public services, Kenanga said.
PROGRAMMES TO RAISE PRODUCTIVITY
Government spending likely to focus on human capital
development via education and training, said RHB Bank,
AffinHwang and MIDF Research.
Incentives for the private sector to invest in productivity
are expected, along with measures to address unemployment, RHB
Bank said.
SUPPORT FOR INDUSTRY
The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers is asking the
government to extend the reinvestment allowance, strictly
enforce the "buy made-in-Malaysia" policy for government
procurements and implement trade facilitation measures to help
promote export competitiveness and expansion, local media
reports.
TRANSPORTATION SUBSIDY
Subsidies may be introduced for low and middle income
earners using public transport, said MIDF Research.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Government is expected to speed up affordable housing
projects for low and middle income groups, said RHB Bank. The
bank also expects requirements for affordable housing be
loosened by increasing the household income ceiling and reducing
minimum holding period from 10 years to 5 years.
The Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association Malaysia
(REHDA) said GST relief should be provided for affordable
housing and controlled properties, according to Bernama.
($1 = 4.2800 ringgit)
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)