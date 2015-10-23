Greek retail sales slip 0.1 pct in January, led by foods, tobacco, furniture

ATHENS, March 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 0.1 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago after a 1.0 percent decrease in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by tobacco, foods, department stores, furniture and household appliances, fuels, lubricants, drugs and cosmetics, the data showed. Tax rates rose on tobacco, certain beverages and tobacco in January. Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's econo