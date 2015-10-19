* PM Najib says preservation of household income important
* Budget likely to include cash payouts, individual tax
relief
* More spending expected on roads, infrastructure
* What to watch for - Malaysia's 2016 budget
By Praveen Menon and Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 Dogged by scandal and
hampered by falling oil and gas revenues, Malaysia's Prime
Minister Najib Razak will present a budget on Friday that will
look to shore up economic growth and appease voters unhappy with
his leadership and rising living costs.
It is unlikely to alter investors' disillusion with Najib's
Malaysia, reflected by the ringgit currency's 20 percent drop
since the start of the year to levels unseen since the Asian
financial crisis in the late 1990s.
While the government would like to show it is business as
usual, passage of the budget could test the support Najib
commands in the ruling United Malays National Organisation
(UMNO) as he fends off corruption allegations over indebted
state-fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Najib, who is also the finance minister, prepared the ground
for a voter-pleasing budget in a blog post last week, saying a
state survey found cost of living, housing and education were
the most important issues for Malaysians.
"Preservation of household income is important. That is why
I am stressing on the people's economy," Najib wrote.
Self-preservation is also likely to figure in the equation,
analysts say. Opposition lawmakers are pushing this week for a
confidence vote in parliament, which Najib would almost
certainly survive if it did happen.
But he still needs to convince worried UMNO members that he
can come through the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1MDB to
lead them into an election due by 2018.
A poll by Merdeka Center, published by the Singapore Straits
Times on Saturday, showed support for the government among the
country's ethnic Malay majority had sunk to 31 percent in August
from the 52 percent in January. Support among the minorities,
notably the Chinese, was even lower.
Making it harder for Najib, Malaysia's economy is showing
signs of slowing after growing 5.3 percent annually in the first
half of 2015 and low prices for exports of oil, gas and other
commodities have reduced its external surpluses.
While wanting to boost growth and employment, Najib can
ill-afford to take risks fiscally, or politically after the
introduction of a highly unpopular sales tax on goods and
services in April.
HANDOUTS, BONUSES AND NEW ROADS
Singapore-based Nomura economist Brian Tan foresaw no major
budget surprises this time.
"There would just be more cash handouts and infrastructure
projects," Tan said. "The more he tries to change, the more is
the risk of taking unpopular decisions, which the government
wants to avoid."
The budget is likely to include measures to cushion the
impact of new taxes, hikes in road tolls and subsidy cuts on
households through cash payouts, bonus payments for civil
servants and individual tax relief.
Economists foresee subsidies increasing through a cash
handout programme for the poor called BR1M. Affordable housing
programmes could be expedited also.
Other likely measures include more spending on road
building, particularly in the politically key Borneo states of
Sabah and Sarawak.
The government is already struggling to bring its fiscal
deficit down to a targeted 3.2 percent of gross domestic product
this year.
Unhelpfully, the dividend received from state oil and gas
firm Petronas is expected to be far lower than the committed 26
billion ringgit ($6.18 billion) for 2015.
On the plus side, the new sales tax has raised a more than
expected 23.2 billion ringgit since its introduction, deputy
finance minister Chua Tee Yong told parliament on Monday.
Despite ringgit's slump, international credit rating
agencies have kept Malaysia's sovereign debt at investment grade
and all of them have a "stable" outlook for the rating. But room
for stimulus remains limited.
"The government has to consider the trade off between
maintaining fiscal consolidation mentioned in the new five-year
plan and maintaining near term support for this economy," said
Christian de Guzman, Moody's analyst, referring to the 11th
Malaysia Plan unveiled in May.
($1 = 4.2100 ringgit)
