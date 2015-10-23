* Increased cash support for low income families
* Affordable housing, roads projects for rural areas
* Income tax hiked for high income group
By Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak delivered a budget on Friday that gave cash to low
income families and taxed the rich, but opponents criticised his
failure to explain away a scandal over millions of dollars
deposited in his bank accounts.
Slumping revenues from oil and gas - Malaysia is Southeast
Asia's second largest oil producer and the world's second
largest exporter of liquefied natural gas - persuaded Najib to
raise personal tax rates by one to three percentage point for
higher earners.
"This budget and future budgets will be premised on striking
a balance between the capital economy and people economy," the
embattled prime minister told parliament.
Najib has been under fire over allegations of corruption at
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the indebted state
fund whose advisory board he chairs. His opponents are demanding
he step down after the Wall Street Journal reported in July that
nearly $700 million was moved into his personal bank accounts.
Najib has denied receiving money from 1MDB or any state
enterprise, and says the funds were not for his personal
benefit. Malaysia's anti-graft agency has said the money was a
"donation" from the Middle East.
Criticism of his leadership could be soothed by the budget
spending plans, which included increased cash support for low
income families, extra funds for affordable housing projects and
higher development expenditure, more pay for the Malaysia's 1.6
million civil servants, and heavy investment in the farm sector.
Markets had closed before Najib finished speaking, and
showed scant reaction, though the ringgit currency was off the
17-year lows struck in recent weeks.
The target to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.1 percent of
gross domestic product in 2016 from 3.2 percent this year, and
3.4 percent in 2014 could help Malaysia hold on to its
investment grade credit rating.
"This suggests that Malaysia has decided to bite the fiscal
bullet and take further positive action toward fiscal
consolidation,"Weiwen Ng, economist at ANZ in Singapore, said.
"It is a development that credit agencies would actually
welcome."
THINNING EXTERNAL SURPLUS
Worryingly, the government released an economic report that
forecast Malaysia's current account surplus would be more than
halved to 11.3 billion ringgit ($2.63 billion) in 2016,
extending a negative trend that has been a key factor behind the
ringgit's 17 percent fall this year.
More positively, the report predicted economic growth of 4.0
to 5.0 percent next year - barely changed expectations for this
year.
Low oil prices, the slowdown in China, and weak demand in
developed nations have all weighed on Malaysia's economy,
pressuring finances.
The 2016 budget allocation was put at 267.2 billion ringgit,
6.5 billion ringgit more than in 2015. Revenues are projected at
225.7 billion ringgit in 2016, an increase of 3.2 billion
ringgit over 2015.
Najib said the portion of total government revenues derived
from oil and gas would fall to 14.1 percent in 2016, down from
19.7 percent in 2015.
However, a highly unpopular sales tax, introduced in April,
is expected to raise 39 billion in 2016, as against 27 billion
ringgit in eight months this year.
IGNORED "ELEPHANT"
Opposition leaders have called on all parliamentarians to
reject Najib's budget as a show of no confidence against him.
They have also launched moves to bring a formal confidence vote.
Najib would likely survive any trust vote, but he still
needs to convince worried members of the ruling United Malays
National Organisation (UMNO) that he can overcome the 1MDB
scandal to lead them into an election due by 2018.
"The Prime Minister did not see it fit to take on the
massive elephants in the room," said Tony Pua, member of
parliament with the opposition Democratic Alliance Party.
Pua said the absence of an explanation for the allegations
surrounding 1MDB will only "fail to lift local and international
investor confidence", rendering the budget a non-event.
(Additional Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)