* Increased cash support for low income families

* Affordable housing, roads projects for rural areas

* Income tax hiked for high income group (Recasts, adds details)

By Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak delivered a budget on Friday that gave cash to low income families and taxed the rich, but opponents criticised his failure to explain away a scandal over millions of dollars deposited in his bank accounts.

Slumping revenues from oil and gas - Malaysia is Southeast Asia's second largest oil producer and the world's second largest exporter of liquefied natural gas - persuaded Najib to raise personal tax rates by one to three percentage point for higher earners.

"This budget and future budgets will be premised on striking a balance between the capital economy and people economy," the embattled prime minister told parliament.

Najib has been under fire over allegations of corruption at 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the indebted state fund whose advisory board he chairs. His opponents are demanding he step down after the Wall Street Journal reported in July that nearly $700 million was moved into his personal bank accounts.

Najib has denied receiving money from 1MDB or any state enterprise, and says the funds were not for his personal benefit. Malaysia's anti-graft agency has said the money was a "donation" from the Middle East.

Criticism of his leadership could be soothed by the budget spending plans, which included increased cash support for low income families, extra funds for affordable housing projects and higher development expenditure, more pay for the Malaysia's 1.6 million civil servants, and heavy investment in the farm sector.

Markets had closed before Najib finished speaking, and showed scant reaction, though the ringgit currency was off the 17-year lows struck in recent weeks.

The target to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 from 3.2 percent this year, and 3.4 percent in 2014 could help Malaysia hold on to its investment grade credit rating.

"This suggests that Malaysia has decided to bite the fiscal bullet and take further positive action toward fiscal consolidation,"Weiwen Ng, economist at ANZ in Singapore, said. "It is a development that credit agencies would actually welcome."

THINNING EXTERNAL SURPLUS

Worryingly, the government released an economic report that forecast Malaysia's current account surplus would be more than halved to 11.3 billion ringgit ($2.63 billion) in 2016, extending a negative trend that has been a key factor behind the ringgit's 17 percent fall this year.

More positively, the report predicted economic growth of 4.0 to 5.0 percent next year - barely changed expectations for this year.

Low oil prices, the slowdown in China, and weak demand in developed nations have all weighed on Malaysia's economy, pressuring finances.

The 2016 budget allocation was put at 267.2 billion ringgit, 6.5 billion ringgit more than in 2015. Revenues are projected at 225.7 billion ringgit in 2016, an increase of 3.2 billion ringgit over 2015.

Najib said the portion of total government revenues derived from oil and gas would fall to 14.1 percent in 2016, down from 19.7 percent in 2015.

However, a highly unpopular sales tax, introduced in April, is expected to raise 39 billion in 2016, as against 27 billion ringgit in eight months this year.

IGNORED "ELEPHANT"

Opposition leaders have called on all parliamentarians to reject Najib's budget as a show of no confidence against him. They have also launched moves to bring a formal confidence vote.

Najib would likely survive any trust vote, but he still needs to convince worried members of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) that he can overcome the 1MDB scandal to lead them into an election due by 2018.

"The Prime Minister did not see it fit to take on the massive elephants in the room," said Tony Pua, member of parliament with the opposition Democratic Alliance Party.

Pua said the absence of an explanation for the allegations surrounding 1MDB will only "fail to lift local and international investor confidence", rendering the budget a non-event. (Additional Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)