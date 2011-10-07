(Adds more measures)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak tabled the 2012 federal budget on Friday.

Following are the key measures and announcements:

* One off cash assistance of 500 ringgit to all households with a monthly income of 3,000 ringgit and below, costing 1.8 billion Malaysian ringgit ($566 million), to benefit 3.4 million households.

* One off 100 ringgit aid for each school pupil aged 6 to 16.

* One off 200 ringgit cash voucher for all Malaysian school pupils and higher learning institution students

* Ceiling for house prices under a government deposit guarantee scheme for first time house buyers to be raised to 400,000 ringgit from 200,000 ringgit.

* Civil service salary hikes of between 7 to 13 percent.

* A 443 million ringgit fund to build 15,000 units of housing for lower to middle income earners.

* Increase in the rate of automatic annual increments in civil service salaries of between 80 to 320 ringgit.

* Civil service pensions to be raised, involving a 600 million ringgit allocation.

* One off cash payment of 3,000 ringgit for each family of ex-military and police personnel who served the country during a decades long communist insurgency.

* Build 85 government subsidised discount grocery stores nationwide.

* To review real property gains tax to curb speculation.

* To extend import and excise duty exemption on hybrid and electric cars until end-2013.

* Malaysia to establish 2.6 billion ringgit worth of funds for small and medium enterprises (SME).

* Malaysian state-run planter FELDA to list its global arm by mid 2012: "The listing will create another blue-chip plantation company besides attracting international investors to Bursa Malaysia. The rights and interests of the FELDA settlers will continue to be protected by Koperasi Permodalan FELDA. FELDA are expected to receive a windfall with amount to be announced before listing.

* To extend tax exemption on issuance and trading on foreign currency sukuk by three years

* To cut tax for three years on expenses incurred in issuance of sukuk wakala starting 2012.

* To implement 6 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) private sector financed special stimulus package for infrastructure works.

* To allow 100 percent foreign ownership of 17 service subsectors including healthcare and logistics.

* To implement 98.4 billion ringgit rolling plan until 2013 for high impact development projects

* To grant tax benefits to investors who use Malaysian Treasury Management Centre to accelerate financial markets development. These include income tax exemption of 70 percent for five years, withholding tax exemption on interest payments on borrowing and stamp duty exemption on loan and service agreements. ($1 = 3.179 Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong and Razak Ahmad; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)