KUALA LUMPUR Oct 23 Prime Minister Najib Razak presented Malaysia's 2016 budget proposals on Friday aimed at narrowing the budget deficit while also addressing the issue of rising costs of living.

2016 budget allocates total 267.2 billion ringgit ($63.32 billion), 6.5 billion more than the revised allocation for 2015.

Federal government revenue collection is projected at 225.7 billion ringgit, up 3.2 billion ringgit from 2015

Income tax was increased from 25 percent to 26 percent for people earning between 600,000 ringgit and 1 million ringgit, and 28 percent for those earning above 1 million ringgit.

WELLIAN WIRANTO, ECONOMIST, OCBC BANK IN SINGAPORE

"This year he is still projecting a deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP. Next year, he is now projecting 3.1 percent. Technically, it will be still continuing to improve.

"He did not mention specifically how much Petronas will be paying in terms of dividend. But some reports suggest basically we are looking at lower oil related revenues.

"Trying to find money to fund all the good stuff he is trying to do, it increased income tax."

WEIWEN NG, ECONOMIST AT ANZ IN SINGAPORE

"Broadly speaking, the budget is actually broadly in line with our expectation for fiscal deficit of around 3.1 percent. This suggest that Malaysia has decided to bite the fiscal bullet and take further positive action toward fiscal consolidation. It is a development that credit agencies would actually welcome.

"They are actually seeing a narrow current account surplus ... If they see current account surplus is actually being halved next year, the important thing to note is that this would actually be the smallest current account surplus in history, since Malaysia started running current account surplus in 1998.

"The bulk of narrowing in current account surplus this year and next year will effectively be from the lower oil and gas prices, Malaysia's largest export."

JEFF NG, ECONOMIST AT STANDARD CHARTERED BANK IN SINGAPORE

"The budget roughly is in line with our expectations. The government started the process of fiscal consolidation in 2010, and we had expected it to continue in 2016. We were expecting the fiscal deficit to narrow 3.0 percent of GDP from 3.2 percent in 2015. Oil revenue will likely be affected by the sharp drop in prices, but better-than expected GST collection may mitigate this." (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore, Karen Lema in Manila, Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)