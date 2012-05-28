KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malaysia's Bumi Armada Bhd , a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 9.3 percent from a year eariler to 89.7 million Malaysian ringgit.

*Revenue fell 10.9 percent to 335.1 million ringgit

*Bumi Armada said its firm order backlog surpassed 7 billion ringgit at the end of Q1.

*Its shares closed unchanged at 3.99 ringgit on Monday prior to the earnings announcement, compared with the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.25 percent rise.