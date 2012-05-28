BRIEF-Emira Property Fund reports dividend for 6 months to Dec. 31
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malaysia's Bumi Armada Bhd , a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:
*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 9.3 percent from a year eariler to 89.7 million Malaysian ringgit.
*Revenue fell 10.9 percent to 335.1 million ringgit
*Bumi Armada said its firm order backlog surpassed 7 billion ringgit at the end of Q1.
*Its shares closed unchanged at 3.99 ringgit on Monday prior to the earnings announcement, compared with the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.25 percent rise. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By)
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
* Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)