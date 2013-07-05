KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 Malaysian offshore oil
services company Bumi Armada Berhad said on Friday
that its Russian arm had won a 567.6 million ringgit ($178.34
million) supplementary deal from Russia's Lukoil.
The firm, controlled by the country's second-richest man,
Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing that the
engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning
contract relates to the Filanovsky and Korchagin field in
Russia's part of the Caspian Sea.
Most of the construction work is expected to be carried out
and completed in 2015.
In April 2012, Bumi Armada won a $200 million engineering,
procurement, installation and pre-commissioning contract from
Lukoil.
($1 = 3.1827 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran. Editing by Jane Merriman)