BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 Malaysia's offshore oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said on Tuesday it will lease six marine vessels to Russian oil firm Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft in charter contracts worth up to $280 million.
The vessels, due for delivery as early as November next year, will support Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft's oil and gas operations within the Filanovsky field at the Caspian Sea, according to Bumi Armada's stock exchange filing.
Bumi Armada shares dropped 2 percent to 3.92 ringgit per share prior to the announcement, underperforming the benchmark stock index's 0.55 percent rise. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
MILAN, March 2 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
March 2 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA: