KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 New tests conducted by
Malaysian authorities found that two varieties of chocolate made
by British confectioner Cadbury do not contain pig DNA, contrary
to a previous finding, the country's Islamic affairs agency said
on Monday.
Cadbury withdrew the chocolate bars from sale in
Muslim-majority Malaysia last week after government tests found
traces of pork in them, leading some Islamic groups to call for
a boycott on all of its products.
Malaysia's Islamic Development Department (Jakim) said none
of the 11 samples it tested of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Hazelnut and
Cadbury Dairy Milk Roast Almond from the company's factory had
shown positive results for porcine DNA.
Jakim said in a statement that Cadbury's halal certification
for the two products would remain suspended pending further
tests and investigations of its supply chain.
Jakim is the only body in Malaysia tasked with ensuring
products are halal, or permissable by Islamic law. The previous
tests were conducted in February by the country's health
ministry on products taken from store shelves. Jakim had said
those tests might not have been fair on Cadbury since the
products could have been contaminated after leaving the factory.
Cadbury Malaysia under its parent Mondolez International
, had stood by its products' halal certification and had
assured the public that it was working with authorities in
meeting the halal guidelines.
Following last week's announcement that the chocolate bars
tested positive for the non-halal ingredient, fellow Muslim
countries Indonesia and Saudi Arabia said they were carrying out
tests on Cadbury products.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Jeremy Laurence)