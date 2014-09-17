KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 Malaysia's state-backed
mortgage lender Cagamas made its overseas bond market debut on
Wednesday after pricing a 1.5 billion renminbi ($244 million)
placing of three-year senior unsecured notes at a 3.7 percent
annual yield, the company said.
Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of
housing loans to promote home ownership, is Malaysia's
second-largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government
and it said on Wednesday that its latest offering is the largest
offshore renminbi bond, or sukuk, out of Malaysia.
"This also reaffirms Malaysia's infrastructure readiness and
effectiveness to serve as a platform for the issuance and
depository of foreign currency bonds in the international
markets," the governor of Malaysia's central bank, Zeti Akhtar
Aziz, said.
The issue, given an A3 rating by Moody's, was oversubscribed
by 3.1 times, Cagamas said, adding that the proceeds will be
used to purchase mortgage loans from the financial system.
Bank of China, HSBC and Maybank Investment Bank
are the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners
for the renminbi bond, Cagamas said.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman)