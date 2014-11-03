KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 Malaysia's state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas said on Monday it has completed the issuance of HK$1 billion (129 million US dollars) in 3 1/2 year medium term notes, its second foreign currency issuance this year.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans to promote home ownership, is Malaysia's second largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government.

It made its overseas bond market debut in September after pricing a 1.5 billion renminbi placing of three-year senior unsecured notes at a 3.7 percent annual yield. (1 US dollar = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)

