KUALA LUMPUR Nov 19 Malaysia's Cagamas Bhd
announced on Thursday the issuance of 1.5 billion
ringgit ($345.54 million) in bond and notes, in multiple
tranches for tenures ranging between 3 months to 20 years.
The issuances, comprising both conventional and Islamic
debt, or sukuk, exceeded the initial issuance size of 1 billion
ringgit due to strong demand from investors.
The state-backed mortgage lender said in a statement that
the proceeds will be used to fund the purchases of mortgage
loans and Islamic house financing.
Mounting expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates have
resulted in higher yields for Malaysian Government Securities
(MGS), said chief executive officer Chung Chee Leong in the
statement.
He said that the mortage lender had decided to press ahead
with the issue regardless of a difficult market environment.
"Notwithstanding the challenges, we believe in the strong
domestic liquidity positions and the continued support from
domestic investors for local currency corporate issuances; hence
we decided to open the order book on 13 November 2015," he said.
Cagamas is Malaysia's second-largest issuer of debt
instruments behind the government. It provides liquidity to
primary lenders of housing loans to promote home ownership,
issuing bonds and sukuk to make those purchases.
Malaysia's central bank, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB
Bank own stakes in Cagamas.
($1 = 4.3410 ringgit)
