RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 1 Malaysia's finance ministry has granted a commercial banking licence to the domestic subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corp, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
The grant of the commercial bank licence is the first under Malaysia's Financial Services Act 2013, and is based on CCB Malaysia's prudential strength and ability to bring in propositions that are in the best interests of Malaysia, the central bank said in a statement.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is on an official visit to China this week to build closer ties. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC