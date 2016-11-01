KUALA LUMPUR Nov 1 Malaysia's finance ministry has granted a commercial banking licence to the domestic subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corp, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The grant of the commercial bank licence is the first under Malaysia's Financial Services Act 2013, and is based on CCB Malaysia's prudential strength and ability to bring in propositions that are in the best interests of Malaysia, the central bank said in a statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is on an official visit to China this week to build closer ties.