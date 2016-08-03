KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Malaysia's central bank
tightened corporate governance standards on Wednesday, giving
more power to boards of financial institutions.
The changes include a requirement for boards to have a
majority of independent directors, and to approve and maintain
credible recovery and resolution plans under conditions of
stress.
"The revised standards strengthen the conditions for strong
and effective boards, with greater emphasis on a sound risk
culture and remuneration system in promoting prudent
risk-taking," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.
"The standards address issues arising from more complex
organisational structures and business models of financial
institutions that have expanded in size and across borders."
Bank Negara has also asked financial institutions to adopt a
code of ethics backed by a transparent whistleblowing policy,
expand requirements on remuneration arrangements and stiffen
expectations for effective governance.
The changes follow civil lawsuits by the U.S. Justice
Department last month alleging that more than $3.5 billion was
stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and whose
advisory board he chaired until recently.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)