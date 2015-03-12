(Repeats story sent late on Wednesday)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's economy is
expected to expand 4.5 to 5.5 percent this year as strong
domestic demand and resilient exports will anchor growth,
although the risks of declining oil prices affecting its outlook
linger, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest oil and natural gas producer
has seen slumping global energy prices hit revenue, putting
pressure on the country's fiscal position and knocking the
ringgit to a six-year low.
Problems stemming from a heavily-indebted investment fund,
1Malaysia Development Bhd and the prospect of the
first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade, have also
added to the risk of a sovereign downgrade and capital outflows.
Bank Negara, in its annual outlook, said growth would be
supported by sustained expansion in services, manufacturing and
construction sectors, broadening of the government's revenue
base and from managing expenditure.
The central bank in November forecast 2015 economic growth
at between 5-6 percent.
Household spending is likely to be affected by the
implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, but
will be offset by government measures to assist targeted income
groups and favourable labour markets, the central bank said.
Inflation is projected to remain relatively stable at an
average of 2-3 percent this year due mainly to lower energy and
food prices, Bank Negara said, though the inflation trend would
be affected by fluctuating oil prices.
"Despite external shocks, growth (is) to remain on a steady
trajectory amid strong underlying fundamentals," central bank
Governor Zeti Akhar Aziz told a news conference.
The central bank said in a separate statement it had
appointed two external members to its monetary policy committee.
This is the first time external members have been appointed to
the committee.
EXPORTS TO SLOW
Malaysia's export growth is expected to slow sharply to 1.5
percent this year from 6.4 percent last year, hit by softer
commodity prices, Bank Negara said.
Imports will accelerate to 6 percent in 2015 against 5.3
percent last year, as manufacturers buy more parts and materials
to meet improved global demand, it said. A steady inflow of new
large private projects and strong domestic demand are expected
to drive growth in imports.
With imports increasing at a faster pace than exports, the
trade balance is set to narrow to 53.6 billion ringgit ($14.4
billion) this year from 83.1 billion ringgit last year, Bank
Negara said.
But it will remain in surplus, supported by the improvement
in manufactured exports and commodities, it added.
The current account surplus in 2015 is seen at 21.4 billion
ringgit versus 49.5 billion ringgit last year, Bank Negara said.
($1 = 3.7125 ringgit)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)