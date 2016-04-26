KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 Only four days before the
tenure of Malaysia's highly-respected central bank governor
ends, there's no clarity on who will replace her - and the
successor's job may become tougher if financial difficulties
deepen at a state-owned fund.
Prime Minister Najib Razak has not named a successor to Bank
Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, whose 16-year
tenure ends on Saturday, April 30.
Investors and analysts praise Zeti for pursuing sound
policies and giving BNM big credibility. This has been
particularly important as a crisis last year began to engulf
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Najib, who chairs its
advisory board.
On Tuesday, 1MDB said it did not pay a $50.3 million coupon
on a $1.75 billion bond, following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi
sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross-defaults on some of its
other bonds.
Standard & Poor's said it did not see an impact on
Malaysia's sovereign ratings for now, as it expects the
government to make good on 1MDB's obligations.
Tuesday's default announcement hurt the ringgit,
which fell to a more than one-week low. It was down as much as
1.1 percent, to 3.9495 to the dollar.
In 2015, the ringgit was Asia's worst-performing currency,
shedding nearly 19 percent against the dollar amid tumbling
energy prices and Malaysia's political woes. This year, it's the
strong currency, gaining about 9 percent.
CONTINUITY SOUGHT
In a new governor, market players want policy continuity and
the kind of firm hand that Zeti has provided.
"We are looking for a candidate who can continue in Dr
Zeti's footsteps," said Vaninder Singh, a Singapore-based
economist with the Royal Bank of Scotland.
For some analysts, the preferred candidate is Zeti's deputy
governor Muhammad Ibrahim. Other candidates are believed to be
Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Abdul Wahid Omar,
and Awang Adek Hussin, Malaysia's ambassador to the United
States.
"The guidance from the government is that they would appoint
someone who is market friendly," said Gan Eng Peng, head of
equity strategies and advisory at Affin Hwang Capital, a
Malaysian asset management firm.
Ang Kok Heng, chief investment officer for Phillip Capital
Management, said markets "are anxious to know who is the person
and what the (management) style will be like."
BNM said in March it was pursuing administrative action
against 1MDB. Last year, it called for criminal prosecution
against the fund, which was rejected by the government's
attorney general.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)