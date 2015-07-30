UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday denied rumours circulating in local media and financial markets that its governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz has resigned.
When asked to comment on the the rumour, a central bank spokeswoman said: "This is not true."
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February