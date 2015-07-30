(Adds details)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday denied rumours circulating in local media and financial markets that its governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz has resigned.

When asked to comment on the rumour, a central bank spokeswoman said: "This is not true."

Rumours have circulated that Zeti has been under pressure to resign from her post amid investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund under the purview of the finance ministry.

A task force comprising of the central bank, the attorney-general's office, the police department and the anti-corruption commission are investigating allegations of graft and financial mismanagement in 1MDB.

The fund's advisory board is chaired by prime minister Najib Razak and has debts of over $11 billion.

On Tuesday, the government announced that attorney-general Gani Patail was replaced due to poor health. On the same day, Najib sacked his deputy after he had called on Najib publicly to explain the situation around 1MDB.

A Wall Street Journal report earlier this month said that investigators in the 1MDB probe had traced $700 million in funds deposited into bank accounts belonging to Najib.

Reuters has not verified the report.

Authorities have said that investigations are expected to completed by the end of the year.

A PhD holder in monetary and international economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, Zeti was credited by financial experts worldwide for managing the Malaysian economy during two financial crisis in 1998 and 2008.

Having helmed Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for the past 15 years, Zeti has pushed for the diversification of the country's economy - reducing dependency on commodities, branching out into the manufacturing industry and raising domestic consumption.

Economists have lauded Zeti for Malaysia's solid economic fundamentals, despite the ringgit's recent decline over uncertainties in market sentiment.

Malaysia's ringgit has weakened drastically since the slide in commodities prices in September 2014. It is the worst performing emerging Asia currency this year but has largely stayed flat the past three days. It closed at 3.8150 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

Traders have said that BNM intervened to support the ringgit earlier this month, before it was allowed to slide below levels in 1998 when a dollar peg was introduced. The ringgit is near a 17-year low this week.

Malaysia's benchmark stock index has dropped 0.99 percent so far this week, outperforming the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index's 1.2 percent decline. ($1 = 3.8150 ringgit)