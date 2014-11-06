(Adds quotes from central bank's statement)

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 6 Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday, reiterating that was maintaining an accomodative monetary policy stance, while warning of risks to global growth that could hurt the country's export-focused economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia's decision was widely expected - almost all the respondents to a Reuters poll of analysts earlier this week had expected the overnight policy rate to be held steady.

After July's hike of 25 basis points, economists had largely expected the bank to raise rates again to 3.50 percent. But slower export growth, coupled with a worsening global economy and an easing in housing loan growth persuaded economists that Bank Negara would hit the pause button for the time being.

The central bank's monetary policy committee raised those concerns over the global economy in its statement.

"Looking ahead, while the overall global growth momentum is expected to improve, the growth forecast has been revised downwards due to weakening economic activity in a number of major economies," the central bank said in a statement.

"Consequently, the downside risks to global growth have increased. Volatility in the international financial markets has also risen."

Exports were weak in July and August, recording a rise of only 0.6 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, as demand from China fell. Imports have grown, boosted by a pick-up in large construction projects during the second half of 2014.

The central bank added that while exports showed signs of moderating, domestic demand would remain a key driver of growth.

An increase in subsidised fuel prices will give a shortlived boost to inflation, which had slowed to 2.6 percent in September from 3.3 percent in August.

"Inflation is projected to trend higher for the remainder of the year and will continue to be above its long-term average next year due to domestic cost factors," the central bank said.

"However, the absence of external price pressures and more moderate demand conditions are expected to mitigate the impact of these cost factors on the underlying inflation." (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)