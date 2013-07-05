KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 Malaysia's central bank on
Friday reduced the length of mortgages and consumer loans, some
which run to 45 years, in an effort to curb runaway household
debt levels.
Effective immediately, mortgages will be capped at 35 years
and personal loans at 10 years, it said in a statement.
Mortgage tenures of up to 45 years have been common in the
country. Supported by rising incomes and low unemployment,
household debt in Malaysia has grown at around 12 percent
annually each year since 2008. In 2012, household debt rose to
80.5 percent of gross domestic product.
"There has been a growing trend in the offering of financial
products that are not in the long-term interest of consumers,"
the central bank said.
It will step up efforts to educate young and first-time
borrowers to ensure responsible debt management, the bank said.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah,; Editing By Siva
Sithraputhran and Sanjeev Miglani)