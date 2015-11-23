KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 China will buy more treasury bonds in Malaysia to help stabilize financial markets, the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama on Monday.

No further details were immediately available.

Premier Li attended the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur that ended on Sunday and is holding bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)