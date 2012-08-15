KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's second largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings of 1.11 billion ringgit ($356.37 million).

The bank's results were just above the 1.01 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 3.1148 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)