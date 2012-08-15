KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's No.2 lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, beat expectations on Wednesday by posting a 14.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit and said it was on track to meet its annual financial targets.

The bank said net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 1.11 billion ringgit ($356.37 million) and said revenue climbed 12.38 percent to 3.33 billion ringgit. The profit beat the consensus estimate of 1.01 billion ringgit provided by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CIMB recently expanded in Asia by acquiring some Asian operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and the unlisted banking arm of the Philippines' San Miguel Corp .

"Overall, our top line grew very well to offset higher operating and credit costs which were anticipated," CIMB's group chief executive, Nazir Razak, said in a statement.

"With this first-half performance, we think we can achieve our full-year financial targets, even though we anticipate that the global environment will slow economic growth" in Southeast Asia, he added.

First-half net profit rose 12.4 percent to 2.12 billion ringgit from a year earlier thanks to strong growth at its Indonesia and Singapore businesses and higher performance at its corporate banking and treasury markets divisions, the bank said.

CIMB shares closed 0.5 percent lower at 7.91 ringgit per share on Wednesday, compared to the broader market's 0.05 percent rise.

The bank's stock is rated by 10 out of 27 analysts as a "Strong Buy" or "Buy," while 12 rate the stock a "Hold" and five rate it as "Underperform" or "Sell."