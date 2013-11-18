* CIMB Q3 net profit fell 7 percent

* Strong loan growth in SE Asian markets

* Indonesia a concern after rise in rates (Adds details)

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Southeast Asia's fifth-largest lender by assets, posted its highest quarterly net interest income in nearly 13 years, though its future growth may slow due to rising interest rates in Indonesia.

CIMB, headquartered in Malaysia, earned net interest income of 2.034 billion ringgit ($634.8 million)in the third quarter to September, the highest since 2000, thanks to strong regional growth in consumer and corporate banking.

The bank has expanded aggressively in Asia over the past decade and counts Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand as its major markets outside of Malaysia. Its consumer and corporate loans have been growing at double-digit rates as these economies expand.

But now CIMB faces headwinds in Indonesia, its second-biggest market after Malaysia, after policymakers in Jakarta have hiked rates by a cumulative 175 basis points to defend the rupiah against any tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus.

"In the fourth quarter, we have seen a surge in capital markets transactions and continued positive momentum in all markets except Indonesia," CIMB Group Chief Executive Nazir Razak said in the statement on Monday.

"We have a decent chance of meeting our 16 percent return on equity (ROE) target for 2013, and given the expected contraction in CIMB Niaga's contribution in (Indonesia), that would be a very satisfying outcome indeed," he added

CIMB reported a 7 percent drop in net profit to 1.06 billion ringgit in the quarter to September from 1.14 billion a year earlier without giving details on the decline.

Its gross loans in Singapore jumped 41 percent in the first nine months of 2013 compared with a year ago, followed by Thailand with growth at 28.7 percent and Malaysia at 13.9 percent, all three markets in local currency terms, CIMB data showed

The bank posted its weakest growth in Indonesia at 12 percent as it became more cautious in extending loans due to the rise in rates. Its net interest margins there also declined, CIMB said.

Indonesia accounted for nearly a third of the group's earnings last year, according to CIMB's 2012 annual report.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 21. ($1 = 3.2025 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE and Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR; editing by Jane Baird)