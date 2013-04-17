(adds details, comments)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank, expects its dual
listing in Thailand to take place by the fourth quarter of this
year, said chief executive officer Nazir Razak, as the lender
seeks to boost its presence in the region.
Malaysia listed CIMB Group may well become the first foreign
firm in Thailand to have a dual listing on the Bangkok bourse
and become the second biggest after Siam Commercial Bank
-- Thailand's top lender by market value.
"We have always been keen for a dual listing in Thailand. We
are still in discussions," Nazir told reporters after the bank's
AGM in the Malaysian capital on Wednesday. "It will be Q4 if
everything goes smoothly."
CIMB Group owns 94 percent in CIMB Thai Bank and
has a string of holdings across Southeast Asia, which has been a
bright spot in the global economy with the region's rapidly
growing population and rising incomes.
It has been keen for a dual listing in Bangkok's bourse,
which rose 36 percent last year -- making it Southeast Asia's
best perfromer. The benchmark Thai stock index is up 9.7 percent
so far this year.
CIMB, which has a market value of $19.1 billion, would be
among the top five companies listed on the Stock Exchange of
Thailand.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and
Jeremy Laurence)