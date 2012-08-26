UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 30 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 29 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Maxis Bhd Q2 Aug 27-30 (T) Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27-30 (T) SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Aug 27-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 29
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.