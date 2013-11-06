Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 18-22 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 5-8 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 TBD Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 28 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 17 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 25-29 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 18-22 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 28 Felda Global Ventures Q3 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 26-29 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 26 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 11-15 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 11-15 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 15-19 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 18-22 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 21 Malaysian Airline System Q3 Nov 6 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q3 Nov 25-29 Petronas Chemicals Group Q3 Nov 7-10 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 22-26 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Oct 31 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Nov 20-22 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 22 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 19-22 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 31 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 29 UEM Sunrise Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 20-22 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 19-22