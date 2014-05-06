Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 19-23 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 13-16 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 9-13 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 21 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 24 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 May 19-23 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 19-23 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 25 Felda Global Ventures Q1 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 6-9 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 6-9 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19-23 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 19-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 29 Malaysian Airline System Q1 May 20 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q1 May 5-9 Petronas Chemicals Group Q1 May 23-27 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 14-19 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 7 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 21 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 26-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 24 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 19-23 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD