Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 20 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 13-16 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 9-13 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 27 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 24 (Malaysia) Bhd CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 25 Felda Global Ventures Q1 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 13-16 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 13-16 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19-23 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 19-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 29 Malaysian Airline System Q1 May 20 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q1 May 7 Petronas Chemicals Group Q1 May 8 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 14-19 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 7 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 21 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 26-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 24 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 19-23 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD