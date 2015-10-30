UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 17-23 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 17-23 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 Dec 9-14 Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 27 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 27 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 4 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 16-20 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 26 Felda Global Ventures Q3 Nov 24-27 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 23-27 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 23-27 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 16-20 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 17-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 26 Maxis Bhd Q3 Oct 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q3 Nov 4-9 PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Nov 2-6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Nov 2-6 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 22 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 18-23 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 29 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 24-30 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q1 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 17-20
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.