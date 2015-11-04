Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 17-23 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 17-23 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 Dec 9-14 Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 27 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 27 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 4 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 26 Felda Global Ventures Q3 Nov 24-27 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 23-27 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 23-27 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 16-20 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 17-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 26 Maxis Bhd Q3 Oct 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q3 Nov 3 PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Nov 2 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Nov 4-6 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 22 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 18-23 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 29 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 24-30 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q1 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 17-20