Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 26 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 19-23 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 Dec 9-14 Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 27 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 27 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 4 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 26 Felda Global Ventures Q3 Nov 24-27 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 17 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 17 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 16 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 18 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 26 Maxis Bhd Q3 Oct 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 Nov 11 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q3 Nov 3 PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 23-27 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Nov 2 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Oct 30 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 22 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 19-23 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 29 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 24-30 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q1 Nov 16 UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 19-20 AirAsia X Bhd Q3 Nov 25