Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. To submit a date, email: ananthalakshmi.as@tr.com Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 26 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 20-24 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 14-20 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 25 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 26 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 May 6 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 18-23 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 Jul 12 Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 24 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 26-30 Genting Bhd Q1 May 26-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 24-30 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 24-30 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 26-30 IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 18 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 18-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 27 Maxis Bhd Q2 Jul 13-18 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 5-9 PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 16-20 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 9-13 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 10-12 Public Bank Bhd Q2 Jul 28-Aug 1 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 27-31 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 25 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-31 UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 24-30 YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19-23 AirAsia X Bhd Q1 May 24