(Refiles to include RICs)
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
Maybank Feb 23
CIMB Q4 Feb 20 - 29 (T)
Sime Darby Q2 TBD
Maxis Q4 TBD
Genting Q4 Feb 20-24 (T)
Axiata Q4 Feb 23
MAS Q3 Feb 20-24 (T)
Petronas Chemicals Q3 Feb 20-29 (T)
MISC Q4 Feb 20-29 (near
month end)
Bumi Armada Q4 Feb 13-24 (T)
