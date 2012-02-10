(Refiles to include RICs) Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of top Malaysia-listed companies.

All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.

To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com

(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined

Company RIC PERIOD DATE Maybank Feb 23 CIMB Q4 Feb 20 - 29 (T) Sime Darby Q2 TBD Maxis Q4 TBD Genting Q4 Feb 20-24 (T) Axiata Q4 Feb 23 MAS Q3 Feb 20-24 (T) Petronas Chemicals Q3 Feb 20-29 (T) MISC Q4 Feb 20-29 (near

month end) Bumi Armada Q4 Feb 13-24 (T) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)