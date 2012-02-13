Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com
(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
Maybank MBBM.KL Q2 Feb 23
CIMB CIMB.KL Q4 Feb 20 - 29 (T)
Sime Darby SIME.KL Q2 TBD
Maxis MXSC.KL Q4 TBD
Genting GENT.KL Q4 Feb 20-24 (T)
Axiata AXIA.KL Q4 Feb 23
MAS MASM.KL Q3 Feb 20-24 (T)
Petronas Chemicals PCGB.KL Q3 Feb 20-29 (T)
MISC MISC.KL Q4 Feb 20-29 (T)
Bumi Armada BUAB.KL Feb 13-24 (T)