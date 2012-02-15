Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of top Malaysia-listed companies.

All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.

To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com

(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined

Company RIC PERIOD DATE Maybank MBBM.KL Q2 Feb 23 CIMB CIMB.KL Q4 Feb 20-29 (T) Sime Darby SIME.KL Q2 Feb 29 Maxis MXSC.KL Q4 Feb 24 Genting GENT.KL Q4 Feb 20-24 (T) Axiata AXIA.KL Q4 Feb 23 MAS MASM.KL Q3 Feb 20-24 (T) Petronas Chemicals PCGB.KL Q3 Feb 20-29 (T) MISC MISC.KL Q4 Feb 27-29 (T) Bumi Armada BUAB.KL Q4 Feb 13-24 (T)