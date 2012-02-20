Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of top Malaysia-listed companies.

All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.

To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined

Company RIC PERIOD DATE Maybank Q2 Feb 23 CIMB Q4 Feb 20-29 (T) Sime Darby Q2 Feb 29 Maxis Q4 Feb 24 Genting Q4 Feb 28 Axiata Q4 Feb 23 MAS Q3 Feb 28 Petronas Chemicals Q3 Feb 20-29 (T) MISC Q4 Feb 22 Bumi Armada Q4 Feb 20-24 (T)