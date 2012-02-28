Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of top Malaysia-listed companies.

All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.

To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters

(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined

Company RIC PERIOD DATE Bumi Armada Q4 Feb 27 CIMB Q4 Feb 27 Sime Darby Q2 Feb 29 MAS Q4 Feb 28 Genting Q4 Feb 28 Petronas Chemicals Q4 Feb 27-29(T)