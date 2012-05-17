UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.
Company RIC PERIOD DATE Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 22 Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 May
28-31(T) Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q1 May 22 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 MISC Bhd Q4 May 16 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.