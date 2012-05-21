Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters
(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 22
Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD
Genting Bhd Q1 May 30
Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 May
28-31(T)
Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q1 May 22
Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31
MISC Bhd Q4 May 16
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 May 23
Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30