UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD
Genting Bhd Q1 May 30
Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 After May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.