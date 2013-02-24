Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 (T) Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 28 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 28 Bhd Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27