Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 21 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 16 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 TBD Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 30 British American Tobacco Q2 July 25 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 16 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 26 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 19 Felda Global Ventures Q2 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 28-30 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 28-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 28-30 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 28-30 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 21 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 20 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 21 Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 20 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q2 Aug 5 Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 22 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 21 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 21 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 22 Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 23 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 28-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 30 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 18 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 29 UEM Sunrise Bhd Q2 Aug 29-30 UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 28 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 June 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 26 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 22