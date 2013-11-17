Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 20 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 14 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 TBD Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 28 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 17 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 7 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 18-22 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 28 Felda Global Ventures Q3 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 26-29 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 26 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 11-15 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 11-15 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 15-19 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 18-22 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 21 Malaysian Airline System Q3 Nov 18 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q3 Nov 12 Petronas Chemicals Group Q3 Nov 7 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 22-26 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Oct 31 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Oct 31 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 22 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 19-22 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 31 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 29 UEM Sunrise Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 20-22 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 Nov 12 YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 19-22